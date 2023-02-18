I am writing to express my concern over the current state of education in Pakistan. Last year, there were alarming reports that cuts to the education budget were being considered. Education is essential for the development of any country, and Pakistan is no exception. By cutting funding for education, we would be putting the future of our country at risk. How can we expect to compete in the global marketplace if we do not provide our children with the tools they need to succeed?

Furthermore, education is a fundamental right, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every child has access to quality education. By cutting funding for education, the government would be failing in its duty to provide for the people of Pakistan. I urge the government to prioritize education as we cannot afford to neglect this field if we hope to build a brighter future for Pakistan.

Muhammad Khalil

Karachi