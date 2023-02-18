Dead on arrival

This letter refers to the editorial ‘A political code’ (February 15, 2023). Considering the current political chaos, with opposition leaders being hounded and sedition charges filed against them, the proposal of a minimal political code of conduct is a non-starter. Floating such an idea should have been preceded by confidence-building measures, rather, what we got is just the opposite. Further, the minimum agenda for political reconciliation has not been spelt out.

The gulf in the perception and wishes of the two sides is so wide that a consensus is nearly impossible to achieve without some outside intervention. Each party’s self-interest takes preference over national cohesion. Political sanity cannot return without a change in this mindset.

Huma Arif

Karachi