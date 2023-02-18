Saving Syria

It has been over a week since the devastating twin earthquakes that jolted Turkiye and the already war-torn Syria. The rescue efforts are underway and the support from across the world, including Pakistan, has been commendable. However, the conflict-related sanctions imposed on Syria are preventing it from getting the help it needs. The rescue operations in many parts of the country are being carried out manually or with make-shift machinery. It is heart-wrenching to see hospitals, having run out of basic supplies, unable to treat victims and survivors who have escaped the rubble now clinging on to life in the freezing cold. Hopefully the world can work to remove the relevant sanctions and bring this dark chapter in Syrian history to a close.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad