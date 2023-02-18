IHCBA condemns audio leak targeting judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has passed a resolution condemning the audio leak targeting the judiciary and the president Supreme Court Bar Association.
A meeting of the committee was held on Friday in which the condemnation resolution was passed against the alleged recording targeting the judiciary and the SCBA president. The resolution said the audio was a conspiracy to defame the judiciary. It also condemned the press conference of the Interior minister, saying that it was an attack on the independence of the bench and the bar.
