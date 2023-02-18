Pakistan, KSA need to tap investment, trade opportunities: Dr Asseri

ISLAMABAD: Former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and renowned Saudi think-tank Rasanah Board Member, Dr Ali Awadh Asseri, has termed Pakistan-Saudi relations as “unique, progressive and durable”.

Delivering a lecture at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday, he said that people of Pakistan are dear and near to Saudi Arabia, and the relationship spans economic, political, cultural and strategic affairs.

He underscored the strides that both countries have made in geopolitical coordination, and mentioned the special understanding that they enjoy at the regional and international levels. Asseri, who is widely respected intellectual in the region, talked at length about the economic ties, saying that Riyadh had been forthcoming in assisting Pakistan in bailing it out whenever it was in dire straits, and made a mention of loan facilities as well as oil on deferred payment facilities. He said investment and trade are two fora that need to be tapped and called upon the chambers of commerce and industries to come up with proper homework to harness more productive cooperation.

Asseri, highlighted how Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030 is changing Saudi Arabia and the region, and what positive impact it had on the social milieu of the Kingdom, as it transforms towards an open society. He expressed hope that Pakistan can play a greater role in regional security, and observed that Kashmir and Palestine, as well as Islamophobia, are issues that cement them in commonality. Dr Asseri, known as a friend of Pakistan, talked about the two million-plus Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia and remarked that skilled and educated strata have more avenues to flourish in Kingdom.