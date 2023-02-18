Apca announces protest against mini-budget

MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) has rejected the mini-budget and announced to stage a protest at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE), Mardan on February 22 against the mini-budget and inflation.
This was stated by Aurangzeb Kashmiri, secretary general Apca, while speaking to journalists. Kashmiri argued that the rulers should fulfill the conditions of the International Mounting Fund (IMF) by reducing their expenses instead of implementing more tax and increasing the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas.
