Two leopard cubs killed in Tirah Valley

PESHAWAR: The locals of Tirah Valley in the Khyber district killed two cubs of the common leopard in the mountains recently. Wildlife officials said the locals spotted the leopard cubs in the mountains and killed them. At least six leopards have been killed in Tirah Valley this year, the official said.
He said the leopards living in the remote mountains of Tirah Valley sometimes descended to residential areas in search of food. The official said the wild animals were being killed due to a lack of awareness about the importance of wildlife.
He said these leopards were declared as protected species. However, the local people, unaware of their importance in the ecological system, killed these animals for fear of being attacked.
Such incidents, he said, have put the survival of this species in danger. However, after receiving information, the police and Wildlife Department initiated prompt action and arrested one of the accused for killing the leopard cubs.
ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association has passed a resolution condemning the...
ISLAMABAD: Former ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and renowned Saudi think-tank Rasanah Board Member, Dr Ali...
MARDAN: All Pakistan Clerks Association has rejected the mini-budget and announced to stage a protest at the Board of...
SUKKUR: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated the intra-district Peoples Bus Service in...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said on Friday Pakistan’s judicial system was...
BARA: The participants of a peace march arranged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement here in the Bara tehsil of the...
Comments