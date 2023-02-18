Two leopard cubs killed in Tirah Valley

PESHAWAR: The locals of Tirah Valley in the Khyber district killed two cubs of the common leopard in the mountains recently. Wildlife officials said the locals spotted the leopard cubs in the mountains and killed them. At least six leopards have been killed in Tirah Valley this year, the official said.

He said the leopards living in the remote mountains of Tirah Valley sometimes descended to residential areas in search of food. The official said the wild animals were being killed due to a lack of awareness about the importance of wildlife.

He said these leopards were declared as protected species. However, the local people, unaware of their importance in the ecological system, killed these animals for fear of being attacked.

Such incidents, he said, have put the survival of this species in danger. However, after receiving information, the police and Wildlife Department initiated prompt action and arrested one of the accused for killing the leopard cubs.