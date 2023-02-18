PBM, NUML ink MoU to support deserving students

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) inks Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Friday to keep the deserving students on their educational track.
PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha signed the MoU with NUML Director General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, said a press release. The MoU describes PBM’s further support to the deserving students at NUML as PBM will support 250 post-graduate and undergraduate deserving students yearly for their education.
Addressing the ceremony, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his enthusiasm to support the deserving and promising students of the country enabling them to complete their education.
He said that PBM is leading the country towards a social welfare state with its eminent pro-poor services. Brig Syed Nadir expressed his gratitude to the PBM chief for extending support to the deserving students anticipating their bright and successful life ahead, as a result of the social commitment between both organizations.
