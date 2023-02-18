Amendments to Child Protection Act approved

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Protection Advisory Board unanimously approved to move for certain amendments in the relevant section/clause of the Child Protection Act, 2018 to change the composition of the Advisory Board to make it more practical and viable.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, being the patron, chaired the third meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Protection Advisory Board in the Ministry of Human Rights, Islamabad.

The objective of this meeting was to discuss the pending issues of the Child Protection Institute (CPI) and Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Agency (ZARRA). The Advisory Board is mandated, under the Child Protection Act, 2018, to advise the government on matters relating to policy, legislation and implementation of the rights of children at ICT level. In addition to this, u/s 4 of the ZARRA Act, 2020 the superintendence of the ZARRA agency also vests with ICT Advisory Board.

Speaking on this occasion, Director General CPI Rabeea Hadi requested the representative of the Inspector General of Police in Islamabad for more coordination and support in tracing of Afghan Children, their reunification and particularly in the rehabilitation of drug addict children those are handed over to CPI by the police.

During the meeting, issues of relocation and construction of customized building of CPI, resource allocation, drafting of supplementary rules, institutionalisation of Helpline 1099, Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit and ZARRA and recruitment of staff for both CPI and ZARRA also came under the discussion. Moreover, the board discussed the proposal to move for necessary legislation for the adoption of unclaimed children from the CPI.