Saturday February 18, 2023
National

Woman’s tortured body found

By Our Correspondent
February 18, 2023

LAHORE: The unidentified suspects dumped body of a woman after setting ablaze in a pile of garbage in Islampura on Friday. A passerby spotted the victim lying on a waste material dumping side on Band Road and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot and removed it to morgue. The victim's hands and feet were tied up and her body had burn injuries.

