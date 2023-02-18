7th Faiz Festival kicks off

LAHORE: The 7th Faiz Festival started Friday at Alhamra Arts Council with guests from India and Pakistan and an exhibition, ‘Tum hi kaho kia kerna hai’ (Tell us what to do?). The speakers at the opening ceremony profusely praised Faiz who holds a special place on both sides of the border.

Atul Tewari, actor, who is here for the three-day festival, said “Faiz is a highly revered personality in India. His poetry is popular. We celebrate Faiz round the year, it’s not just once a year. He is the poet who is most celebrated. Though Urdu is not in good shape, there is no dearth of poets in India. Faiz’s poetry has given light to the world that shines through. His poetry was relevant yesterday, you can relate to it today and will remain so in future. It transcends time. It is classic,” he said.

There was live gallery performance that was breath-taking. The artiste Shah Abdullah Alamee wrote a verse in Persian which meant ‘For the bloom of one branch is what we are’ before hundreds of people watching him do so from all sides in the gallery, from staircase and from the first floor of the gallery.

Danish Hussain, the Dastaan Go from Delhi and Sardar Arvinder Chamak Singh also spoke on the occasion. Both of them said they love Faiz and are grateful to the organisers, that is Faiz’s family.

Salima Hashmi, Faiz’s daughter said seven decades back some people thought of a place for cultural activities. Among them were Abdur Rehman Chughtai, M.D Taseer, Imtiaz Ali Taj and Faiz. Now it is there, in the shape of Alhamra. She said, “Right to practice one’s culture is part of the fundamental human rights. Are cultural activities getting full expression?” Lahore Commissioner Ahmad Ali Randhawa said, “We will engage the whole community in cultural activities. You give us ideas and we will carry them out. That is my promise,” he said. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said February has been full of festivals, there is Lahore Literary Festival on the next weekend. More and more people are coming to the events at Alhamra which shows people love festivals.