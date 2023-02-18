15th Annual CSR Summit ’23 will be held on 21st February

ISLAMABAD: 15th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards-2023 to be held here at a hotel on February 21.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) organizes the event every year to thoroughly discuss the issues related to corporate philanthropy in the country. The forum also discusses the options to combine the CSR resources to help out the deprived masses and leading charitable causes in the country in the best possible manner.

The event is also the annual occasion to properly eulogize excellent work being done by the public and private sector entities to uplift socio-economic status of the underprivileged masses in the country.

The 15th Annual CSR Summit expectedly will be participated by Federal Minister on Information Marriyam Auranzeb, Federal Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Poverty Allivitation and Social Safety Shazia Mari.

The dignitaries will confer 125 awards of representatives of 70 companies for showing excellence in different avenues of the CSR work.