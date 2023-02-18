New police unit set up to solve sexual offence cases

In a major move taken by the Sindh Police for the protection of women and children, a special unit has been established to investigate cases of crime committed against women and children in Karachi.

The Special Sexual Offenses Investigation Unit has been established in District Central of Karachi. It has started investigating cases related to women and children across the district and has so far solved 12 cases and arrested 12 suspects, including a police officer.

Inspector Anil Qadir has been appointed as in-charge of the cell. The unit has been set up to better investigate the increasing incidence of crimes related to children and women. The special unit is investigating cases like disappearance, abduction, torture, harassment and abuse. It has also arrested a police officer named in the case of the rape of a girl registered at the Hyderi police station and sent him to jail, while the cell has started searching for a girl who has filed three false cases of rape.