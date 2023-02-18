KUTS announces complete boycott of classes

Addressing a press conference at the Staff Club of Karachi University, the officer-bearers of the Karachi University Teachers Association (KUTS) said on Friday the university administration had formed the selection board in 2019, but its schedule had not been released using delaying tactics.
KUTS President Dr Solaha Rehman said the teachers had been boycotting the classes for two weeks because they were deprived of their due rights. However, the teachers had been working despite the non-payment of the salaries for the last year, she said.
