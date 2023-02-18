HEC inquiry body against validating Fuuast’s selection board’s proceedings

The five-member inquiry committee established by the Higher Education Commission regarding the selection board of the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology has recommended that the proceedings of the Selection Board held in 2021 against the advertisements published in 2013 and 2017 should not be validated. As many as 235 teachers were recruited and promoted due to this selection board.

This five-member committee consists of Raja Akhtar Iqbal, joint secretary of the Ministry of Education, Pro VC NED University Dr Muhammad Tufail, Director Coordination HEC Shahzalab Abbas, Regional Director HEC Javed Memon, and Consultant Academics, HEC’s Dr Arshad Bashir.

The committee has identified serious problems and irregularities in the conduct of the selection board and provision of sanctioned positions, missing referee’s reports, incomplete scrutiny reports, tampering with official records, nepotism, and discrimination. The committee further said that the university may publish fresh advertisement (as per prevailing HEC criteria) of all positions against which Selection Board proceedings were conducted in 2021 and complete the process within 90 days.

All candidates who were selected previously may also apply. All the key positions such as vice chancellor, registrar, treasurer, controller examinations, director academics, director QEC, and director ORIC are vacant. For long-term sustainability of university affairs, regular appointments against these positions must be made in a transparent manner at the earliest.

The committee recommended that the process of appointment against the advertisement made by Fuuast in the year 2022 may also be scrapped.