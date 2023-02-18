Cop, robber injured in encounters

A policeman and a robber were wounded in during separate encounters on Friday. According to police, two men were looting a citizen at gunpoint when a police constable, Taimur, tried to confront them. Upon seeing the cop coming close to them, one of the robbers opened fire on him to save themselves from being arrested.
During the exchange of fire, the police constable got wounded, while the suspects managed to escape from the scene. The injured cop was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with police in Lyari’s Kalakot area. The robber was identified as Naeem. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi.
