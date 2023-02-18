PSO posts Rs3.3bn loss in H1FY23

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Friday reported a loss of Rs3.361 billion in its half-year net profit on an increase in production and finance costs.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net loss of Rs3.361 billion for the half-year that ended December 31,2022, down from a profit of Rs32.188 billion the previous year.

The company skipped any payout for the period.

Loss per share came in at Rs7.16/share, compared with EPS of Rs68.56/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the half-year increased to Rs1,816.888 billion, compared with Rs1,116.937 billion during the same period a year earlier. However, the cost of products sold increased largely to Rs1,693.702 billion from Rs933.256 billion which turned profits into losses. Finance costs also increased to Rs12.460 billion from Rs1.410 billion.

For the quarter that ended December 31, the company posted a net loss of Rs4.558 billion, compared with a profit of Rs20.195 billion during the same quarter the previous year.

Loss per share for the quarter was recorded at Rs9.71/share against earnings per share of Rs43.02/share.