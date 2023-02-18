MTL half-year profit down 72pc

KARACHI: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) on Friday reported a 72 percent drop in its half-year net profit on a decrease in its sales.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company posted a net profit of Rs847.156 million for the half-year that ended December 31, down from Rs3.019 billion the previous year. It also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs10 a share.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs7.29/share, compared with Rs25.98/share last year.
The company said its revenue for the year dropped to Rs13.375 billion, compared with Rs20.046 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales remained at Rs10.984 billion, against Rs20.046 billion during the same period last year.
Millat Tractors’ other income for the period dropped to Rs315.228 million, compared with Rs577.878 million the previous year.
For the quarter that ended December 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs397.103 million from Rs1.707 billion during the corresponding period of 2021.
The EPS for the quarter remained at Rs3.42/share against Rs14.69/share.
