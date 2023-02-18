PSMC extends plant closure

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd (PSMC) has extended the shutdown of its automobile plant for two more days, a bourse filing said on Friday.

The decision was made due to the persistent shortage of raw materials, the company said. However, the company’s motorcycle plant would continue to operate.

PSMC secretary said, “Kindly note that due to continued shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to extend the shutdown of automobile plant from February 20 to 21, 2023. However, the motorcycle plant will remain operative.”

Earlier, the company had shutdown the automobile plant from February 13 to 17, 2023.

The company also closed its plant from January 2 to 6, 2023 and then again for five more days in January.

Companies have been facing a raw material shortage due to problems in getting letters of credit approved/established by banks.

The automobile sector as well as other sectors have been operating on fewer days.