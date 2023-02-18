Gold drops Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,800 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs193,200 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,400 to Rs165,638.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $15 to $1,824 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,800.41.
