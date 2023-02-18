Stocks inch up in range-bound trade

Stocks witnessed a range-bound session on Friday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the IMF board approval for ninth review of a $6.5 billion bailout programme, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly higher by 39.96 points or 0.10 percent to 41,118.61 points against 41,078.65 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,213.37 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,967.54 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the PSX concluded the week with a mixed session. The benchmark KSE-100 Index traded in a narrow range in both sessions as investors' involvement remained sluggish, as they were cautious while waiting from the IMF board for the release of the 9th tranche of the IMF Extended Fund Facility, it reported. Volume remained dry across the board.

KSE-30 index also increased by 16.57 points or 0.11 percent to 15,505.18 points compared with 15,488.61 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 31 million shares to 110.366 million shares from 141.865 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.677 billion from Rs7.438 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.429 trillion from Rs6.442 trillion. Out of 317 companies active in the session, 133 closed in green, 157 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 135 points and intraday low of -114 points to finally close at 41,119 level (up by 0.1 percent).

Major positive contributions to the index came from SYS, OGDC, FFC, FABL and ENGRO, as they cumulatively contributed 83 points to the index.

On the flip side PSO, PPL, PAKT, UBL and UPFL lost value to weigh down on the index by -82 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs391 to Rs9,190 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which increased by Rs114.99 to Rs1,989.99 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,216 to Rs18,210. per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs57.99 to Rs972 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher led by selected scrips as investors speculate on likely Pak-IMF staff level agreement next week.”

He said the rupee recovery, strong corporate earnings in the banking sector and likely resolution to circular debt crises played a catalyst role in positive activity.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology & communication (+34.8 points), fertilizer (+28.2 points), commercial banks (+16.8 points), textile composite (+7.0 points), and pharmaceuticals (+6.7 points).

B.O. Punjab remained the volume leader with 12.157 million shares which decreased by 14 paisas to Rs4.76 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.095 million shares that decreased by 2 paisas to Rs1.19 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Bankislami Pak., Oil & Gas Dev., TRG Pak Ltd, Faysal Bank, Pak Petroleum, K-Electric Ltd., Fauji Cement and Engro Corp.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 44.756 million shares from 57.195 million shares.