Textiles exports decline 14.8 percent in January

ISLAMABAD: A financial and economic crisis in Pakistan is hitting the top foreign exchange earning sector the most, as the textile exports in January 2023 shrank by 14.8 percent, making a fourth consecutive fall in its sales abroad.

During the month, the exports declined to $1.32 billion from $1.55 billion in the same month last year.

In December 2022, textile exports were $1.356 billion. Apart from the decline in value, its volumetric sales also declined, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Friday.

Various factors are being attributed to the decline, including the government policies for limiting imports, expensive energy, shortage of dollars, rupee devaluation, and costly bank financing.

Having a cursory look at the PBS data, in October 2022, textile exports declined by 15.23 percent, in November by 18.15 percent, in December by 16.47 percent and now reduced by 14.8 percent in January 2023 over the respective corresponding months of last year.

It is to be noted that all categories of the textile group showed a slump in its sales abroad cotton cloth, cotton yarn, knitwear, bedwear, and towels.

In January, cotton cloth exports dipped by 26.7 percent to $159 million compared to $216.9 million in January 2022, while over the previous month’s (December 22) exports of $162.7 million, they decline by 2.27 percent.

Likewise, over the corresponding month of last year, exports of knitwear in January 2023 declined by 13.1 percent to $366.8 million, bedwear slashed by 20 percent to $211.4 million, readymade garments by 14.5 percent to $292.8 million, while towels exports remain stagnant at $91 million. Cotton yarn sales abroad are also down by 12.3 percent to $67.87 million.

Over the previous month, knitwear exports declined by 4.77 percent, readymade garments by 7.9 percent, and cotton cloth by 2.3 percent. Whereas, bedwear exports increased by 1.4 percent, towels by 10.9 percent, and cotton yarn by 27.22 percent over December 2022.

In the first seven months of FY23 (from July to January 2022/23), the textile sector’s total exports were down by 8.17 percent to $10.04 billion over the same period as last year’s exports of $10.93 billion.

In FY22, total textile exports were at a historic high of $19.35 billion, with an increase of over a quarter over FY21’s exports of $15.4 billion.

Food groups’ exports in January 2023 dipped by 18.4 percent to $384.1 million against $470.8 million recorded in January 2022. Of the group, rice exports were $155.4 million in January 2023 against $220 million in January 2022, showing a decline of 29.4 percent.

In January 2023, petroleum group imports decreased 16.34 percent to $1.33 billion against $1.5 billion in January 2022. Its imports declined by 12.4 percent over the previous month’s (December) imports of $1.585 billion.

Over January 2022, crude oil imports in January 2023 declined by 15.8 percent to $324.3 million, LNG by 34.6 percent to $242.8 million and LPG imports reduced by 10.9 percent to $71.4 million, however, petroleum products’ imports increased 1.47 percent to $687.6 million.

As compared to the previous month, the petroleum products import during the month under review were up 5.8 percent and LPG by 5.7 percent, while LNG imports were reduced by 33.5 percent and crude imports down 33.5 percent over the previous month.

The petroleum group’s overall imports in July-January 2022/23 were reduced by 9.3 percent to $10.6 billion over the same period of last year’s imports of $11.7 billion. During the seven months, petroleum products imports declined by 14.7 percent to $4.9 billion and LNG by 20.8 percent to $2.19 billion, while crude oil imports increased by 10.9 percent to $3.1 billion and LPG imports up by 8.3 percent to $428.7 million.

Interestingly, on the imports of transportation products’ including cars and vehicles and parts, the economy spent $1.3 billion in seven months, however, it was over 50 percent less than last year’s imports of $2.64 billion.

Road motor vehicles (build units, CKD/SKD), $1.145 billion were spent during these seven months. Last year in the same period, the spending on these vehicles was $1.18 billion, showing a reduction of 47.5 percent.

Under the completely built units (CBU) during July-Jan 2022-23 imports of buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles imports were $118 million, and motor cars with $37.4 million.

Under the CKD/SKD, imports of buses, trucks, and other heavy vehicles imports were $800 million, while motor car imports were recorded at $550 million. Motorcycle imports also stood at $30.9 million in these seven months. Besides, the parts and accessories imports stood at $209 million. Similarly, $114.7 million were spent on the import of aircraft, ships, and boats.