Rupee maintains uptrend

KARACHI: The rupee continued an upward trend for a fourth straight session on improved dollar inflows and IMF optimism, increasing 0.59 percent against the dollar on Friday and taking its rise during the week to 2.5 percent.
In the interbank market, the local unit ended at 262.82 per dollar, stronger than the previous close of 264.38.
However, domestic currency ended unchanged at 268 to the dollar in the open market. Dealers said after the currency fall and development on the IMF loan front, the dollar flows through formal channels improved. “Dollars are being sold in the market by exporters, while overseas Pakistani workers are transferring money home via authorised means. This help increased dollar supplies,” said a currency dealer.
The rise in the rupee reflects some improvement in Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves. Also, the anticipation regarding the restart of the IMF loan programme boosted investor sentiment.
A staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF is expected to be reached next week, according to reports.
Pakistan and the IMF have convened a virtual conference in which both parties came close to an agreement on the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the current fiscal year.
