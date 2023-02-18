ECP earns Alvi’s ire over polls date ‘inaction’

President Dr Arif Alvi addressing a joint session of the parliament in this undated picture. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for an urgent meeting on February 20 for consultation on the date for the general election in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The meeting, to be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, will discuss Section 57(1) of the Elections Act, 2017 which provides that the “President shall announce the date or dates of the general election after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan”.

In his letter to the CEC, the president said that since his letter dated Feb 8, some substantial developments (e.g., a judgment of the Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Supreme Court) had taken place.

He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the commission that did not respond to his earlier letter as yet.

The president stated that he had waited anxiously that the ECP would realise its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but was extremely dismayed by the commission’s poignant approach to the important matter.

In his letter, the president once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting the CEC for a meeting on February 20 at his office to consult on the date or dates of the general election.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Friday it had been discharging its constitutional and legal duties impartially, fearlessly and freely as per its constitutional mandate.

According to its media coordination and outreach wing, the commission is a constitutional body and is carrying out its work smoothly, following the Constitution, law and mandate, and is neither doing any other work nor taking direction from anyone.

“The commission discharges its constitutional and legal duties impartially, fearlessly and freely in accordance with the mandate and performs only the functions assigned by the Constitution with impartiality and transparency following the constitutional oath taken by all honourable members,” it said.

The commission has so far decided hundreds of petitions through benches constituted by the chief election commissioner on a day-to-day basis. Of the work done by the commission in the past, here are some details:

1- After the end of the term of senators, elections were held successfully on 48 seats of the Senate.

2- By-elections to 5 Senate, 19 National Assembly and 40 provincial assembly constituencies were held peacefully and elections are still being held in 65 National Assembly constituencies.

3- Elections to cantonment boards were held in 2021-22 across the country.

4- The local bodies' elections of all the tiers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not only completed but during their conduct, such steps were taken to provide full security to the voters and staff. And all the stakeholders appreciated the transparency of these elections.

5- The commission successfully conducted the local bodies elections in Balochistan and Sindh in 2022 despite severe adversities and difficulties.

6- Delimitation work for the general elections, which was a huge exercise, was completed.

7- It was a big task to re-compile the electoral rolls, which were published on October 7, 2022, across the country. The electoral rolls have been updated for the upcoming general election in which the names of all eligible voters have been entered so far.

Separately, PTI leaders Friday lashed out at the “imported government” and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for resorting to delaying tactics, citing lame excuses to defer the provincial assemblies’ polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They contended that it is tantamount to challenging the Supreme Court of Pakistan because Article 190 bounds all executive and judicial authorities throughout Pakistan to aid the apex court.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib, in their statements, said that it was the ECP’s constitutional responsibility to hold polls within 90 days instead of working as a facilitator of the ‘imported government’ to delay the elections through lame excuses.

Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 190, all executive and judicial authorities throughout Pakistan should act in aid of the Supreme Court and Article 187 empowered the apex court. He said that the ECP should have retreated from its stance or else it would be tantamount to challenging the apex court.