HEC body to probe ‘malpractices’ in Lakki varsity

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged malpractices and mismanagement in academic, administrative and financial matters at the University of Lakki Marwat, according to a report of the Higher Education Commission.

The HEC had shown serious concern over academic affairs, including the quality of education, mushrooming of substandard affiliated colleges and establishment of facilitation centres for private students.

The HEC accreditation director’s letter, sent on November 30, 2022, says the university shall not announce fresh admission to any degree programme or department. The university shall immediately de-affiliate all colleges and institutions located within or outside its jurisdiction. The university is immediately barred from granting new affiliations. From now on, the university will not hold private MA or MSC exams.

The ULM shall ensure adherence to due procedure during the recruitment process and any appointments made in violation shall be revisited. The HEC shall conduct an institutional performance evaluation review of the university.

The ULM had affiliations with around 50 private colleges from across Pakistan, in violation of the territorial jurisdiction of the KP government.

The private colleges are located in Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Bhalwal, Faisalabad, southern Punjab, Dhir Kot Kashmir, Swat, Karak, Peshawar, Chishtian, Vehari, Nowshera, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh and Jhang.

According to the letter, the director of quality assurance and deputy secretary of administration will be the members of the committee. The committee has been asked to investigate the multiple complaints about the ULM administration and to fix responsibility for those who brought the university into disrepute.

The committee will check for unlawful appointments of faculty, officers and staff as well as the removal of employees from their positions without due process.

The investigative committee will also examine the opening of unauthorised campuses and granting affiliations and conduct of examinations for private candidates.

The ToRs say the committee is to probe the roles of Inam Ullah Khan as Registrar, Treasurer and Controller of Examinations at the same time and misuse of authority. The committee will check all the pertinent records in academic, administrative and financial fields, etc.

The inquiry committee will also investigate the appointment of junior and senior clerks as assistant registrar and assistant controller.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lakki Marwat University, Dr. Aurangzeb, told this correspondent that this was not an inquiry but an initial probe. The probe committee will have to furnish a report, and then the university will respond accordingly.

“This is a routine probe, as is usual in all universities, where such probes go constantly. It helps improve the system. We always welcome all kinds of probes and inquiries and believe in improving the system. Such probes point out mistakes if they occur, and the system improves,” he explained.

In response to a question, the VC stated that the university currently has only 22 colleges affiliated with it because he took the cases to syndicate two years ago. Then the committee of the syndicate, which included Justice Younas, Additional Secretary HED, and Deputy Secretary Establishment, did the inquiry. They checked all the cases and the syndicate implemented its report accordingly.

He said all affiliations are recommended by the affiliation committee, which has HERA, HED and other officials as members. The same was approved by all bodies and the syndicate.

The university had already responded to the HEC report, and the same has been forwarded to the current probe team. Furthermore, the HEC has lost its case in the high court regarding examinations. The high court had ordered the university to go for an examination and the exam decision of the Peshawar High Court was implemented. The HEC couldn’t defend the case in a court of law.