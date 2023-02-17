Beverage industry asks for withdrawal of 10pc FED

ISLAMABAD: The beverage industry has written a joint letter to the government and asked for the withdrawal of 10 percent of Federal Excise Duty (FED) through the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023.

According to a joint letter written to the Minister for Finance and other top government functionaries by Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) seven companies including multinationals and locals including Citropak, Haleeb Foods, Shakarganj, Nestle Pakistan, PepsiCo, Shezan, and Top Foods said that the formal Juice industry is playing a vital role in providing healthy choices of fruit drinks and juices to the consumers.

The industry has an annual turnover of above Rs59 billion with an estimated investment of Rs40 billion and employs over 5,000 employees in the value chain. In 2019 with the imposition of 5pc FED on fruit juices, the industry took a major hit that resulted in a shrinking of the industry size by 23pc in 2019-20, almost four times the impact. Furthermore, tax collection through the application of any additional tax (FED) on fruit drinks and juice products would not have a favourable impact on revenue collection as the business volume would shrink again as happened in 2019-20 when 5pc FED was imposed.

The industry, after the withdrawal of 5pc FED in June 2021, had found its growth momentum and any tax distortion at this time will again disrupt this growing segment. We would urge your good self to withdraw the 10pc FED on juice, as historically such steps had adverse impacts on the industry and consequently the rural economy and the government’s revenue collection, the letter concluded.