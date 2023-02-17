NAB summons Moonis Elahi on 20th

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi on February 20, local media reported on Thursday. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a call-up notice to PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi for February 20. The anti-graft watchdog is probing into irregularities in the transfers and contracts of the Punjab Communication and Works Department.

According to the call-up notice, the politician was summoned by the NAB in a case related to the principal secretary of the former Punjab chief minister. The notice stated that kickbacks had been received in the tenders of the highways division. It added that Moonis will be questioned for the alleged irregularities.