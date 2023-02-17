IT ministry requests for new post in PTA

LAHORE: Against the recommendations of the Prime Minister's Austerity Committee, the IT and Telecommunications Ministry has requested the Cabinet Division to create a new post of MP-II scale for Member Administration of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Currently, there are already three members—Member Technical, Member Finance, and Member Enforcement—working in the PTA at lucrative perks and salaries, while the ministry has suggested the creation of another post.

The PTA spends a lavish amount on its administrative expenses, which have increased 239 percent since 2018, under its ex-chairman, Maj-Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, whose tenure ended on January 9, 2023. During the period, the PTA appointed three retired government officers as director generals, besides making several other appointments in violation of rules and regulations to the extent that its former law director-general didn’t even have a law degree. The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), has the majority of retired government officials on its payroll. Further, the proposal comes at a time when the government is trying to reduce its expenditures amid default threats and the IMF’s anticipated bailout package. The telecom industry has already expressed its serious concerns about the performance of the PTA in the last four years to Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The PTA in 2022 had reportedly altered the investment numbers in the telecom sector. As per its 2021 report, the investment made by the industry in the last four years, from 2017–18 to 2021–21, was USD 3.758 billion, whereas the 2022 report expanded the same number to USD 4.702 billion to show progress under the former chairman of the PTA. The industry has proposed to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that a new chairman and members should be allocated key performance indicators (KPIs) by the government so that investments in the telecom sector and efficiency could be increased.

When contacted, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq responded, "Not to my knowledge," to the question of the government’s Committee on Appointment of Chairman and Members of the PTA. However, he did not respond to the document dated October 11, 2022, shared with him, according to which he is heading the committee. Further, on the question of creating a new member post in the PTA, he replied, "No idea." Efforts were made to get the Minister for MoIT, Syed Aminul Haq, and Eazaz Aslam Dar, acting charge of the cabinet division secretary, to give their version. But both did not respond to the calls and messages sent to them.

A spokesperson for the ministry responding to The News's query said sometimes, a lack of discipline was observed in the administrative matters of the PTA. In such a case, the member administrator, after careful consideration, creates a new post to better organise administrative measures. Further, the spokesperson said that under the PTA Act, only three members could be appointed to the authority, while the appointment of a new member would be by the law.