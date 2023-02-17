 
close
Friday February 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Move afoot to declare Shaukat Tarin PO

By ONLINE
February 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started progress in former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s treason case. According to FIA sources action has been started to declare main accused Shaukat Tarin proclaimed offender (PO). After declaring PO FIA will take action to arrest him. It is worth mentioning that case has been lodged against Shaukat Tarin on audio leak.

Comments