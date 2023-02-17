NAB summons former Punjab minister Afzal Sahi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned a former provincial minister Ali Afzal Sahi in an investigation into taking kickbacks through frontmen for awarding contracts, transfers and postings.

The NAB has directed Sahi to appear before the combined investigation team by February 20. The call-up notice to Afzal Sahi, a copy of which is available with The News, alleges that prima facie, Sahi’s frontman, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, had received kickbacks for awarding contracts and transfers and postings in Punjab Highway Division. Interestingly, the ACE, had arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Rana Iqbal on same allegations.