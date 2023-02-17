Buzdar gets bail till 27th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted interim bail to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar till February 27 in an inquiry related to assets beyond means initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB had summoned Buzdar in an inquiry related to corruption and assets beyond means.
