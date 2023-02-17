 
February 17, 2023
Buzdar gets bail till 27th

By Our Correspondent
February 17, 2023

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted interim bail to former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar till February 27 in an inquiry related to assets beyond means initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau. The NAB had summoned Buzdar in an inquiry related to corruption and assets beyond means.

