Int’l moot calls for joint efforts to solve Palestinian issue

An international Palestine conference titled “A Roadmap to Achieving Peaceful and Just Solution of Palestine” was organized at a hotel in Karachi on Wednesday by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF), with speakers calling for joint efforts to solve the Palestinian issue.

In the conference, consul generals of various countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Russia, Morocco, Yemen and Jordan, and other political and religious figures of Pakistan were present. The participants included Dr June Kuncoro Hassan Noorian, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Mirza Akhtiar Baig, Stanislav Toporov and other political and religious figures of Pakistan.

Sindh Minister for Women Affairs Shehla Raza was the chief guest at the international conference. The adviser to the chief minister on human rights affairs, defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim, Jamaat-e-Islami Central Vice emir Liaquat Baloch, Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan Central Vice Chairman Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and Secretary General Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr Sabir Abu Maryam spoke. Well-known journalist and anchorperson Owais Rabbani hosted the conference.

Dr Sabir Abu Maryam said that Israel was a creation of British Imperialism, a police state to control West Asia and North Africa, as well as to secure the Suez Canal, so as to ensure control over their colony in the subcontinent.

And now, Israel is sustained by US Imperialism, its lackeys in Europe and certain Arab and Muslim collaborator regimes, which is indeed shameful, Dr Sabir said, adding that but the recent Football World Cup in Qatar proved the fact that despite the regimes supporting Israel, the people of the Arab nations stand with Palestine, and apart from Argentina, the other winner of the World Cup was certainly Palestine!

Provincial minister Shehla Raza said the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that Pakistan would never recognise Israel. International human rights organisations are silent on the atrocities on Palestine, she lamented.

Indonesia’s Consul General Dr June said that Israeli atrocities in Palestine are inhumane. Today, the Palestinian issue has gained global importance, he said, adding that the Palestinian issue has a central geopolitical position. He said that Indonesia fully supports the establishment of a free and democratic state of Palestine.

Consul General of Iran Hassan Noorian said that Imam Khomeini called the Zionist state of Israel established on Palestine as a cancer in the heart of the Muslim Ummah. He said that until this cancer ends, the original disease will not be cured.

He further said the Palestinian resistance will be successful soon and the freedom of Palestine is certain. He appreciated the efforts for the just solution of Palestine and said that for the peaceful and just solution of Palestine it is necessary to make a united and joint effort.