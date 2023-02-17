Seminar on digital census

LAHORE: A seminar on first digital census in Pakistan was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social & Cultural Studies (ISCS) here on Thursday.
The guest speakers Dr Syed Wasim Abbas and Ms Haseena presented the overall mechanism on the Digital Census in Pakistan. They enlightened the students on various aspects of digital census in Pakistan including history, aims and core function of the census.
