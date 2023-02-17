KP bureaucracy undergoes major reshuffle

PESHAWAR: A major reshuffle was carried out on Thursday in the provincial bureaucracy with the transfer of 48 high-ranking officers from grade 18 to 20.

A notification issued here said the commissioners of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Bannu were transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Muhammad Zubair Khan, BS-20 officer, was posted as Peshawar commissioner, Yousaf Rahim as Mardan commissioner, Ameer Sultan Tareen as Hazara commissioner, Shaukat Ali as Kohat commissioner, Shahidullah as Malakand commissioner, Perwaiz as Bannu commissioner and Nisar Ahmed BS-19 as Dera Ismail Khan commissioner.

Similarly, 21 deputy commissioners (DCs) of BS-19 and 22 officers of BS-18 were also transferred and posted.

Irfanullah Mahsud was named as DC Upper Kohistan, Shah Fahad DC Peshawar, Aun Haider Haripur DC, Furqan Ashraf Swabi DC, Azmatullah DC Kohat, Hassan Abid DC Shangla, Ziaur Rehman, Torghar DC, Tanveerur-ur- Rehman DC Battagram, Muhammad Ali Khan Chitral Lower DC, Arshad Qayyum Barki Buner DC, Gohar Zaman Upper Dir DC, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niaz Bajaur DC, Adnan Farid Lakki Marwat DC, Fazl Akbar Hangu DC, Abdul Hadi Charsadda DC, Hikmatullah Kolai-Palas DC, Shahab Muhammad Khan Malakand DC and Muhammad Ehteshamul Haq DC Mohmand.