NCSW organises session on gender digital divide

MANSEHRA: National Commission on the Status of Women on Thursday spoke to different segments of society to do away with the gender digital divide between men and women and economically empower the latter.

“Our session with prominent personalities from cross-segments is aimed to have their precious opinion to finalise a comprehensive report of empowering women economically taking them into an era of digitalisation,” said Nilofar Bakhtiar, the Chairperson of NCSW, at the consultative session held in Peshawar.

She added the report, which would be compiled through such sessions as held here in Peshawar and the rest of the country, would be shared with the United Nations Commission on the Status of women.

The NCSW, in collaboration with the UNFPA, UNDP, UN Women and Jazz, hosted the consultative session, attended largely by politicians, media-persons, civil society, and researchers.

Ali Irfan, the chief customer experience officer of Jazz, gave a detailed overview of efforts carried out by Jazz in the country to equip women with digital technology as he said it was an era of digitisation.

Rashid Aman, the provincial chief of SMEDA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gave a comprehensive and encouraging overview of the extensive work of his commercial entity for women’s inclusion in an era of digital technologies.

Dr Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, managing director of KP Information Technology Board (KPITB), as chief guest shed light on efforts and initiatives taken by the PKITB. Mubashir Akram, who wrote the official report, shed light on women in the era of digitalisation to set the context for group discussions.

The participants later assembled into four working groups on thematic areas and discussed the final outcome.