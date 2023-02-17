Plantation campaign launched

MIRANSHAH: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul inaugurated plantation campaign in the district on Thursday.

On the occasion, Rehan also asked the district forest officer to involve students and other segments in the plantation campaign in the tribal district. He said the plantation can tackle environmental issues and led to healthy atmosphere for all. The forest officer on the occasion said that he had distributed 102,000 saplings at schools and civil society for plantation in various areas.