SCCI chief rejects proposed mini-budget

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the proposed mini-budget, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad on Thursday said the additional taxation worth Rs170 billion would unleash a new wave of inflation in the country.

Talking to media persons here, said a storm of inflation would come after the imposition of billions of rupees new taxes, through which not only the business community but every citizen of the country would be adversely affected.

He added that the cost of industrial production would be escalated as a result of imposing ‘heavy taxes.’

The SCCI chief criticised the rulers for bringing the national economy on the brink of complete destruction.

“The Businessmen are in great trouble owing to anti-business policies of the incumbent government,” Ishaq added.

He maintained that the unavailability of raw materials to industries in the wake of non-opening letter of credits by commercial banks had further aggravated the situation.

He lamented that the unilateral policies of

the government had added to difficulties of the business community on a daily basis.

Ishaq also came down hard on those who made towering claims that they would put the economy in the right direction and bring down dollar rates,

saying that instead of taking corrective measures, the country had brought on edge of economic bankruptcy.

The SCCI chief termed the over 80-members cabinet a negation of the proposals aimed at reducing the public expenditures, which had been crafted by the National Austerity Committee.

Ishaq said if the government was serious about reviving the economy it should make drastic reduction in the ‘non-development’ budget.

He demanded the government to announce special incentives and facilities to promote industrial, trade and commercial activities.

The chamber president also criticised the politicians for not ‘prioritsing’ the economy, business, trade and exports.

The SCCI chief expressed apprehensions that business, industries and trade would be completely halted if the government couldn’t stop enforcing ‘anti-business’ policies as a result of that the unemployment would be further increased in the country