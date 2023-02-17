15 candidates in run for by-polls in NA-40 in Bajaur

KHAR: A total of 15 candidates hailing from various political parties and independents have submitted nomination papers to contest the by-elections on one vacant seat - NA-40 - in the Bajaur tribal district.

The by-polls for the one vacant National Assembly seat are slated for March 16.

It may be mentioned that the NA-40 seat of the Lower House of Parliament fell vacant after the NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignations tendered by Guldad Khan.

District Election Returning Officer Ajmal Hafeez said that 15 candidates had submitted papers for the by-polls on NA-40.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ex-MNA Guldad Khan and his son Ashfaq Khan, Akhunzada Chattan of the Pakistan People’s Party, Mian Sahibur Rahman of

Jamaat-e-Islami, Gul Karim Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Khan Zeb of Awami National Party and others submitted nomination papers for the by-elections on NA-40 seat.

Appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers were filed with the respective appellate tribunals on February 16 while decisions on these appeals would be announced on the 20th of the current month.

Similarly, the revised list of candidates will be displayed on February 21 while the final list will be displayed on 23rd and the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates as well.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by February 25.