Minister assures facilities to investors in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industries Adnan Jalil said on Thursday that the KP government would provide all the facilities to investors to boost industrialisation and businesses in the province.

Speaking at the “Second Investment Business Conference” here, he said that KP had vast potential for investment in various sectors including businesses, economic zones, tourism, mines and minerals.

He termed the integrated tourism zones project as one of the best opportunities for the domestic and foreign investors to invest in KP, saying that the provincial government had created a conducive environment to attract entrepreneurs and investors.

The conference organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was attended by KPCTA Director General Bakhtiar Khan, Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Chairman Khurshid Barlas, KP Board of Investment Vice-Chairman Engr Said Mahmood, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq, KPCTA General Manager for Investment Umair Khattak, representatives of private companies and investors, said a press release.

Director General KPCTA Bakhtiar Khan said: “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department is committed to its objective of making the province a preferred tourist destination.

Efforts are being made to develop new tourist sites and for better management of existing tourist areas.” He said that it was of vital importance for the department to prepare the sites for handling tourist influx during peak season and to harness economic opportunities for welfare of local communities.

PAEI Chairman Khurshid Barlas said the conference was part of efforts to encourage business and investment in the country.

He said his organisation had represented and protected interests of industry related to exhibition and business events as well as project opportunities emerging in existing business scenarios.