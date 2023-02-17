KP police requisition services of 13 officials

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have requisitioned the services of 13 senior officers posted in other provinces to overcome the issue of shortage of seasoned cops in KP.

The force has been facing shortage of officers in senior grades for the last many years. More senior and competent officers are needed to effectively lead operations against terrorists and criminals in different wings, regions and districts of KP.

The KP Police have written to the authorities concerned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to approach federal government for the transfer of additional inspector general Kashif Alam, DIGs Alam Shinwari, Abbas Ahsan, Sher Akbar, Nasir Satti, Fida Hassan Shah and SSPs Khurram Rashid, Mustafa Tanvir, Najibur Rehman Bugvi, Masood Bangash, Naseeb Ullah, Arsalan Shahzeb and Adeel Akbar to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.