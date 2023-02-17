Textile millers concerned over increase in energy prices

PESHAWAR: KP textile millers have shown concern over drastic increase in energy prices.

A statement issued after an emergency meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association, stated that drastic increase in energy prices would result in complete closure of textile industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman KPTMA Affan Aziz said that the export-oriented textile industry would be badly hit due to reversal in policy of the already committed energy tariff.

He further said that 60% of the industry was already closed and the remaining 40% would be closed due to the latest act of the government.

“The textile industry will lose all export orders due to higher regional competitions and due to increase in energy prices, for which the industry is not ready at all,” he added.

Afan Aziz, chairman KPTMA, and Mohammad Kamran Shah, vice chairman, said in their statement that the export-oriented textile industry was the largest job provider and earning much needed billions of US dollars annually.

Due to high energy prices, the textile industry will lose their share in the international market, and would also force the remaining 40% textile industry of the province to close their operation.

Closure of the industry would lead to massive unemployment, resulting in a law & order situation on the one hand and loss of export market share and much needed foreign exchange on the other.

They further said that energy was a key source of economic growth, adding that higher costs of electricity and gas directly hurt export-oriented textile industry as they are the key inputs in the production.

In addition to pushing up inflation, the big rise in energy prices will reduce real GDP and productivity. Higher energy prices have contributed to high inflation, forced factories to curtail output or even shut down and slowed economic growth to the point that countries are heading towards severe recession, they said.

They demanded the restoration of the already committed energy tariff and release of stuck up sales tax, income tax and DDT refunds to use as working capital.