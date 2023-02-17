Body of missing child recovered

CHARSADDA: The body of a child, who had gone missing two weeks ago, was found in a pond near his home in Kot Alyan area in the district on Thursday.
Awais, 4, was playing in the street near his home and mysteriously went missing from the Kot Alyan area in the jurisdiction of Tarnab Police Station on February 3 last.
Soon after his disappearance, the family launched a search for the child but he could not be found anywhere.
The family also registered a case at the Tarnab Police Station, however, the missing child could be recovered.
The family sources said that they had recovered the decomposed body from a nearby pond.
The police later shifted the body to the hospital in Charsadda for medico-legal formalities.
Hospital sources said that the exact cause of death could be known after post-mortem.
