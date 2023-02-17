Call for aggressive response to India’s bids to modify IWT

Islamabad: Experts at a discussion insisted that India’s attempts to amend its decades-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan would fail as the modification it eyed was already there in the Indus Water Treaty’s (IWT) Article IX.

They urged Islamabad to aggressively counter New Delhi’s propositions with a pragmatic and legal response.

During a roundtable on ‘Indus Water Treaty Arbitration – Battle over Water Sharing’ at the Institute of Policy Studies, the keynote speaker and former water and power secretary, Mirza Hamid Hassan, highlighted India’s push for dialogue to modify the Indus Water Treaty and insisted that New Delhi was designing its water projects with storages of a higher level and obstructing river flows more than what was allowed by the bilateral agreement.

He also said India upheld the neutral expert’s decision on using silt clearance technology in Baglihar Dam but ignored the subsequent decision of the International Court of Arbitration against the use of silt technology for more water storage and upturned the neutral expert’s decision as far as live storage was concerned.

"India is violating the Indus Water Treaty as well as other international laws on water sharing," he said.

The former secretary flayed India’s "blatant attempts" to gain control over the three western rivers allocated to Pakistan under the IWT and said Pakistan should come up with a very calculated response and a comprehensive action plan to protect its vital interests as a lower riparian state with an agricultural economy.

He also called for the capacity building of the office of Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters and water and climate change ministries, the establishment of data cells and faculties for research programs in technical institutions, close liaison of academia and relevant government institutions, and proactive and firm projection of Pakistan’s stance in local and foreign media.

"If India continues to boycott the proceedings of the International Court of Arbitration, Pakistan must take the matter to the United Nations," he said.