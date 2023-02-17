26 suspects held

Islamabad: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Sangjani police station, the police spokesman said.

The search operation was conducted in different areas of Sangjani Police Station by CTD, a quick response team, and local police under the supervision of SP (Operations), DSP (operation) Counter-Terrorism Department. During the search and combing operation 26 suspects, three motorcycles, and 20 houses were checked. While six automatic machine guns and pistols with ammunition were recovered.