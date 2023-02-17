'Steps being taken to maintain law and order'

Islamabad: Special checkpoints have been set up at various locations and important boulevards throughout the city to enhance security more effectively and efficiently, the police spokesman said.

The Islamabad Capital Police is taking effective measures to maintain law and order and enhance security in the city, in compliance with the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. The IGP Islamabad emphasized that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens are among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.