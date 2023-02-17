Chinese delegation visits Safe City

Islamabad: The Liaison Officer of Chinese nationals living in Islamabad visited the CTD Complex and Safe City Islamabad along with the delegation, a police spokesman said.

The delegation met with the SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). SP CTD Operations, DSP Planning and Patrolling, and other senior officers were also present at the occasion. In the meeting, it was decided to ensure fool proof security for Chinese nationals living in Islamabad and to link the cameras installed at their offices and residences with the centralized system of Safe City.