PUASA office-bearers

LAHORE: Dr M Azhar Naeem has been elected as president of the Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) for the second consecutive year. PUASA polls were held at the university’s New Campus here in which Dr Azhar bagged 490 votes against his opponent Dr Asghar Iqbal who got 353 votes. Similarly, Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi was also once again elected as Secretary PU-ASA bagging 502 votes against Dr Hafiz Moqeet Bhatti who got 342 votes.
