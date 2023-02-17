12 appointed in Wapda

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Limited has issued appointment letters to 12 sons and daughters of the company's deceased employees under Deceased Employee Children quota (In-service Death Category).
Managing Director, NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan gave away the appointment letters to the 12 individuals (BPS- 5 to BPS-15), during a ceremony held at Wapda House here on Thursday.
