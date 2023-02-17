PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Thursday. According to details, M Tahir Farooq s/o Allah Yar Gulshan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education, M Salman Butt s/o M Ramzan Butt in the subject of Public Health, Hafiz Ahmed Ullah s/o Muhammad bin Ismail in the subject of Commerce, Ghulam Ayesha Javed d/o M Javed in the subject of Zoology and Attia Awan d/o Malik Ghulam Hussain in the subject of Solid State Physics.
