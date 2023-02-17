CS orders DCs to oversee anti-polio, dengue drives

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary Punjab has directed all the relevant departments to step up efforts for eradication of dengue and polio and ensure implementation of the guidelines issued in this regard.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the anti-dengue and polio campaigns at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and health officials attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-polio and dengue campaigns in districts. He mentioned that special attention should be paid on monitoring and surveillance in the high-risk districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi. He also sought a report from the Health Department regarding the districts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign. He said that the continuation of joint efforts is necessary for the complete elimination of dengue and polio. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the Health Department regarding setting up a calendar of anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that a special anti-polio campaign is underway in five districts including Lahore and Faisalabad.